Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HAYN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $583.02 million, a P/E ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 283.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Haynes International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.