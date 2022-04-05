Analysts Expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.09 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Rating) to announce sales of $82.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.79 million and the lowest is $78.80 million. LXP Industrial Trust posted sales of $92.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full-year sales of $335.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $346.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $373.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.41 million to $396.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LXP Industrial Trust.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

LXP stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.62. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.