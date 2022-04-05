Analysts Expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $82.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.79 million and the lowest is $78.80 million. LXP Industrial Trust posted sales of $92.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full-year sales of $335.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $346.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $373.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.41 million to $396.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LXP Industrial Trust.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

LXP stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.62. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

