Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $84.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

