Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

VIRT stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

