Contrasting Trupanion (TRUP) & Its Peers

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Trupanion to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trupanion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 108 1135 2309 50 2.64

Trupanion currently has a consensus price target of $126.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.75%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trupanion and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -108.55 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 4.22

Trupanion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Volatility and Risk

Trupanion has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trupanion rivals beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

