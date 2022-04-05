nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
NCNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.86.
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 0.97. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in nCino by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,507,000.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
