nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.86.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 0.97. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in nCino by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,507,000.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.