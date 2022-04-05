Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Head to Head Analysis

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Glori Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Glori Energy and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecopetrol 1 2 0 0 1.67

Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential downside of 17.94%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Glori Energy has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Ecopetrol 18.25% 21.49% 8.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glori Energy and Ecopetrol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ecopetrol $27.52 billion 1.42 $5.01 billion $1.47 12.93

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glori Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.