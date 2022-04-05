Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) & Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Critical Review

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infobird and Certara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $14.53 million 1.26 $4.00 million N/A N/A Certara $286.10 million 12.41 -$13.27 million ($0.08) -277.84

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Certara.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Certara -4.64% 2.96% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Infobird and Certara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A Certara 0 1 3 0 2.75

Certara has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Certara’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than Infobird.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Certara beats Infobird on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infobird Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

