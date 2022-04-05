The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.70

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.70 and traded as low as $56.00. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 300 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70.
About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swatch Group (SWGNF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.