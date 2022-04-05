The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.70

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.70 and traded as low as $56.00. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70.

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

