Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NBY stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.37. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.