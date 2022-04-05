StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.29 on Friday. First Community has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $160.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in First Community by 1.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

