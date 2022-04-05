StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.55. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.