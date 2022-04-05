Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:IHT opened at $2.92 on Friday. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.05.
