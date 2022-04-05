LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LIQT opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.58.
About LiqTech International (Get Rating)
