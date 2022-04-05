Reviewing MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get MultiPlan alerts:

82.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MultiPlan and China Recycling Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $1.12 billion 2.77 $102.08 million $0.16 30.25 China Recycling Energy $870,000.00 47.35 $4.05 million N/A N/A

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MultiPlan and China Recycling Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 60.12%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Volatility and Risk

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan 9.13% 5.72% 1.62% China Recycling Energy N/A 4.68% 3.73%

Summary

MultiPlan beats China Recycling Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Recycling Energy (Get Rating)

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.