StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,002,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

