KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $864.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to post sales of $864.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $845.70 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $493.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

