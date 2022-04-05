StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

