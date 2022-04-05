StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
