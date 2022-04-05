Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
RVSB stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
