Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

RVSB stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

