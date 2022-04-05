RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.59. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 28.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $322,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock worth $534,863. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.