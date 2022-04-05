Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 22.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.