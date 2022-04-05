Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of PWOD stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 22.88%.
About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

