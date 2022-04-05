Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PME opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.