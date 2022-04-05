Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $3.84. Winland shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
Winland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WELX)
