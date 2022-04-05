Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.05

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and traded as high as $26.48. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 1,157,396 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 137,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 109,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

