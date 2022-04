The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $78.50

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 80.25 ($1.05). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 442,939 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.41.

About The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG)

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

