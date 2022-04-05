Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.51

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.51 and traded as low as C$15.73. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$15.81, with a volume of 851,972 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIR.UN shares. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.84.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.