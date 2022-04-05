Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,003,625 shares.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.14.
Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)
