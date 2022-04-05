Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $163.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boeing has been facing production quality issues related to its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. It expects to incur nearly $1 billion of abnormal production costs on a cumulative basis for the 787 program. With its 737 Max getting the final nod to fly in China, a declining air traffic trend in the country due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant does not bode well for the stock’s prospects in China. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus it is experiencing some supply-chain shortages. Moreover, Boeing still remains behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, indicating poor revenue growth prospects. Yet, it remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer. The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.85.

Boeing stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

