Barclays Trims Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $117.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $132.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average of $160.17. Clorox has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.