Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 million, a P/E ratio of 297.30 and a beta of 0.77. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
