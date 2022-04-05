Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 million, a P/E ratio of 297.30 and a beta of 0.77. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

