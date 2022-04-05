Oppenheimer Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $26.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

