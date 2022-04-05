UBS Group Lowers Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.61%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.