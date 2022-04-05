Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

