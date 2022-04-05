The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Yuhan (OTC:YUHNF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yuhan (OTC:YUHNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
About Yuhan (Get Rating)
Yuhan Corp. engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, health foods, cosmetics and consumer products. It operates through the following business areas: Pharmaceutical, Household products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). Its products include APIs and intermediates and finished products such as ethical drugs, over-the-counter drugs and others.
