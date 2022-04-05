XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.69.

NYSE:XPO opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2,005.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 488.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 60.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

