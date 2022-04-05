Financial Comparison: CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) versus Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Alexander’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $90.93 million 1.98 -$850,000.00 ($1.16) -6.66 Alexander’s $206.15 million 6.41 $132.93 million $25.93 9.98

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIM Commercial Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CIM Commercial Trust and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

CIM Commercial Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.39%. Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIM Commercial Trust is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -0.93% -1.50% -0.12% Alexander’s 64.48% 61.02% 9.25%

Summary

Alexander’s beats CIM Commercial Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

