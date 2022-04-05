Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.23. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.