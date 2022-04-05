$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TechnipFMC by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,728,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 447,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 56,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 1.98.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.