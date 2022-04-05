Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.80 ($7.48).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AT1. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.97) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.91) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.35) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.63. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($7.87).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

