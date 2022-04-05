Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVTS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $12,866,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.