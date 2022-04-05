Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Paysafe alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSFE. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paysafe (PSFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.