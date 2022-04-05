EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. EchoStar has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,687,000 after buying an additional 147,501 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 866,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 548,227 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

