Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,863 shares of company stock worth $2,322,017. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,048,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after acquiring an additional 965,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 728,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 145.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 498,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

