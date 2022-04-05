MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $553.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $610.57.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE MSCI opened at $519.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 0.99. MSCI has a 12 month low of $428.97 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.