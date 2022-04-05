Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.79

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.79 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02). Avation shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 83,165 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Avation in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.79. The company has a market cap of £55.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

