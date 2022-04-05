Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.63

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $9.60. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 8,303 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

