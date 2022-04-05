Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.65.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
