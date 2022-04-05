Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

