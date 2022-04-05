Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

VOD opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £35.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.00. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.40.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

