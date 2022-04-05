Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TMG opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.05 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.14. The company has a market cap of £56.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from The Mission Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

