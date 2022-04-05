Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of £70.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. Premier African Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

About Premier African Minerals (Get Rating)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

